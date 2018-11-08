WD 10TB Easystore USB 3.0 Hard Drive at new low of $180 (Reg. $290), flash drives from $3, more

As part of its early Black Friday sale, Best Buy is offering the WD Easystore 10TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive bundled with a 32GB Easystore USB Flash Drive for $179.99 shipped. WD’s 10TB drive normally sells for $290 alone, with the added flash drive adding in an additional $10 value. This is one of the first notable price drops we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. WD makes some of the most reliable hard drives on the market and its 10TB model is perfect for starting a media server. Reviews are still coming in, but other storage capacity Easystores carry 4.7+ star ratings. Head below for more.

Best Buy also has the WD Easystore 4TB Portable Hard Drive for $79.99. That’s good for a $50 discount and the best offer we’ve tracked on the newly-released hard drive.

Have an old hard drive lying around? Use your savings from today’s sale to grab a hard drive enclosure and use it to boost your portable storage.

Other storage discounts include:

WD 10TB Easystore features include: