WD 10TB Easystore USB 3.0 Hard Drive at new low of $180 (Reg. $290), flash drives from $3, more

As part of its early Black Friday sale, Best Buy is offering the WD Easystore 10TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive bundled with a 32GB Easystore USB Flash Drive for $179.99 shipped. WD’s 10TB drive normally sells for $290 alone, with the added flash drive adding in an additional $10 value. This is one of the first notable price drops we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. WD makes some of the most reliable hard drives on the market and its 10TB model is perfect for starting a media server. Reviews are still coming in, but other storage capacity Easystores carry 4.7+ star ratings. Head below for more.
Best Buy also has the WD Easystore 4TB Portable Hard Drive for $79.99. That’s good for a $50 discount and the best offer we’ve tracked on the newly-released hard drive.
Have an old hard drive lying around? Use your savings from today’s sale to grab a hard drive enclosure and use it to boost your portable storage.
Other storage discounts include:
- Sandisk Ultra 512GB Internal SSD: $70 (Reg. $120)
- WD Easystore 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive: $19 (Reg. $60)
- SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC Card: $20 (Reg. $50)
- PNY 16GB Flash Drive: $3 (Reg. $10)
WD 10TB Easystore features include:
Archive and share important data with this Western Digital easystore storage bundle. The 10TB desktop hard drive lets you opt for automatic continuous or scheduled backup tasks via the WD Discovery software. Access files from a projector, printer or another PC with the 32GB flash drive of this Western Digital easystore storage bundle.