Smartphone Accessories: iClever 8000mAh Portable Solar Battery Charger $30, more

- Nov. 9th 2018 10:29 am ET

via Amazon offers its iClever 8000mAh Solar Battery Charger for $29.99 shipped when code ICSOLAR29 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $25 discount and is the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time. This solar charger features a built-in 8000mAh, a 2.4A USB charging port and a water-resistant design. It’s great for bringing to tailgates or on camping trips. It carries a 4.1/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

  • SanDisk iXpand 64GB Lightning Flash Drive backups your iPhone, more: $32 (Reg. $45)
  • Kenu Airframe+ Car Mount: $17 (Reg. $20) | Amazon 
  • Aukey 2.4A Dual USB Wall Charger: $6 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
    • w/ code FQCJOBX6
  • Marshall’s Woburn II Bluetooth Speaker + Echo Input at a new low: $400 ($535 value)
  • iClever Car Mount: $9 (Reg. $15) | Amazon 
    • w/ code ICH07HOLDER
  • Aukey Surge Protector w/ Dual USB Charging Ports: $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
    • w/ code AUKEY06X
  • Foscam’s R2 Security Camera has pan/tilt/zoom features at $56 (All-time low)
  • Kaiess 9-in-1 Phone Camera Lens Kit: $8 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
  • w/ code PVDRJ3BR

Deals still live from yesterday:

Whether you’re hiking the mountain on your bucket list, or retreating into the lush greenery of the forest, you won’t have to worry about your devices running out of power with this solar battery charger which absorbs solar energy through its wide panels.

