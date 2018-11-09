Smartphone Accessories: iClever 8000mAh Portable Solar Battery Charger $30, more

via Amazon offers its iClever 8000mAh Solar Battery Charger for $29.99 shipped when code ICSOLAR29 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $25 discount and is the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time. This solar charger features a built-in 8000mAh, a 2.4A USB charging port and a water-resistant design. It’s great for bringing to tailgates or on camping trips. It carries a 4.1/5 star rating.

