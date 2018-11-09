Sony’s 3-Way Bookshelf Speakers fall to lowest price this year at $73 shipped (Reg. $150)

Amazon offers the Sony SSCS5 3-Way Bookshelf Speaker System for $73 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy for $2 more. That’s good for a $75 discount from the going rate, matches the Amazon all-time low, and is the best price we’ve seen this year. These bookshelf speakers feature five-inch woofers and 1-inch tweeters. They’re said to offer “precise instrument and vocal reproduction” as well as “dynamic acoustic depth.” Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 400 customers.

Use your savings from these bookshelf speakers to pick up a new digital amplifier alongside some speaker wire to complete your new audio setup.

Sony SSCS5 3-Way Bookshelf Speakers features:

3-way, 3-speaker bass-reflex system, 5-1/4″ Foamed-Mica Cellular Reinforced Woofer, 1″ Polyester Main Tweeter

3/4″ Sony Super Tweeter for immersive sound staging, Sound Reproduction to 50kHz (for High Resolution Audio), 6 ohm Speaker Impedance

Optimized Crossover componentry for a clear audio path, 100 W Maximum Input Power

Front Speaker Rated Impedance: 6 ohms