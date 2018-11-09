Sony’s 3-Way Bookshelf Speakers fall to lowest price this year at $73 shipped (Reg. $150)

- Nov. 9th 2018 2:54 pm ET

Get this deal
$150 $73
0

Amazon offers the Sony SSCS5 3-Way Bookshelf Speaker System for $73 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy for $2 more. That’s good for a $75 discount from the going rate, matches the Amazon all-time low, and is the best price we’ve seen this year. These bookshelf speakers feature five-inch woofers and 1-inch tweeters. They’re said to offer “precise instrument and vocal reproduction” as well as “dynamic acoustic depth.” Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 400 customers.

Use your savings from these bookshelf speakers to pick up a new digital amplifier alongside some speaker wire to complete your new audio setup.

 Sony SSCS5 3-Way Bookshelf Speakers features:

  • 3-way, 3-speaker bass-reflex system, 5-1/4″ Foamed-Mica Cellular Reinforced Woofer, 1″ Polyester Main Tweeter
  • 3/4″ Sony Super Tweeter for immersive sound staging, Sound Reproduction to 50kHz (for High Resolution Audio), 6 ohm Speaker Impedance
  • Optimized Crossover componentry for a clear audio path, 100 W Maximum Input Power
  • Front Speaker Rated Impedance: 6 ohms

Get this deal
$150 $73

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
mac accessories Sony

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go