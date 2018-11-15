Logitech’s MK270 wireless keyboard & mouse combo is perfect for the office at $15, more from $9

- Nov. 15th 2018 2:36 pm ET

Walmart offers the Logitech MK270 Keyboard and Mouse Combo for $14.88 with free in-store pickup. Delivery is complimentary on orders of $35 or more. This is over 20% off the going rate at Amazon and is within pennies of its all-time low there. These peripherals are great for a budget-friendly desk setup and are built to “last for months.” Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 11,700 Amazon shoppers.

Logitech MK270 Keyboard and Mouse features:

  • WORK FOR LONGER WITH LONG BATTERY LIFE Basic AA and AAA batteries are included with the keyboard and mouse
  • KEYBOARD AND MOUSE COMBO The Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo includes a full size keyboard and a precision mouse so you can work comfortably away from your computer
  • EASY STORAGE The MK270 includes a plug and forget receiver that cleverly stores inside your mouse for safekeeping
  • DROP OUT CONNECTIVITY. The 2.4GHz signal ensures you have a strong and reliable connection, so you will never have to suffer through dropouts
  • PROGRAMMABLE HOTKEYS TO BOOST PRODUCTIVITY Automatically access frequently used applications by programming them to the 8 available hotkeys

 

