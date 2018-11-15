Logitech’s MK270 wireless keyboard & mouse combo is perfect for the office at $15, more from $9

Walmart offers the Logitech MK270 Keyboard and Mouse Combo for $14.88 with free in-store pickup. Delivery is complimentary on orders of $35 or more. This is over 20% off the going rate at Amazon and is within pennies of its all-time low there. These peripherals are great for a budget-friendly desk setup and are built to “last for months.” Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 11,700 Amazon shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

Looking for more deals? Check out our previous roundup! Although the Logitech G910 Orion Spark deal has expired, there are still plenty of great options there.

Other peripheral deals:

Logitech MK270 Keyboard and Mouse features: