Logitech’s MK270 wireless keyboard & mouse combo is perfect for the office at $15, more from $9

Walmart offers the Logitech MK270 Keyboard and Mouse Combo for $14.88 with free in-store pickup. Delivery is complimentary on orders of $35 or more. This is over 20% off the going rate at Amazon and is within pennies of its all-time low there. These peripherals are great for a budget-friendly desk setup and are built to “last for months.” Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 11,700 Amazon shoppers.
Nomad Base Station
Looking for more deals? Check out our previous roundup! Although the Logitech G910 Orion Spark deal has expired, there are still plenty of great options there.
Other peripheral deals:
- VicTsing Bluetooth Mouse: $9 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- w/ code 8NJVRSPC
- VicTsing Bluetooth Keyboard: $11 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- w/ code 4CCYTEPN
- ROSEWILL NEON K51: $23 (Reg. $35) | Newegg
Logitech MK270 Keyboard and Mouse features:
- WORK FOR LONGER WITH LONG BATTERY LIFE Basic AA and AAA batteries are included with the keyboard and mouse
- KEYBOARD AND MOUSE COMBO The Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo includes a full size keyboard and a precision mouse so you can work comfortably away from your computer
- EASY STORAGE The MK270 includes a plug and forget receiver that cleverly stores inside your mouse for safekeeping
- DROP OUT CONNECTIVITY. The 2.4GHz signal ensures you have a strong and reliable connection, so you will never have to suffer through dropouts
- PROGRAMMABLE HOTKEYS TO BOOST PRODUCTIVITY Automatically access frequently used applications by programming them to the 8 available hotkeys