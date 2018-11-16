Best of Black Friday 2018 – Home Goods: Anova, Instant Pot, Dyson, robot vacs, more

It’s time go over the best Black Friday home deals we have been tracking so far. The big holiday deals are literally days away at this point considering loads of sales will be popping over the weekend starting Sunday. And that’s if you don’t count all the early deals we have already seen. Multi-cookers, sous-vide and robot vacuums will be among the hottest home deals this year. You’ll find all of your top picks thus far down below.

Best Black Friday Home Deals:

Anova Sous-Vide Cookers

One of the hottest items in the home category this year is going to be those Anova Sous Vide cookers. Listings have been somewhat slim thus far, despite the fact we are expecting to see several deals here at Amazon and elsewhere. We do know of a couple notable offers from Best Buy and Target however.

Best Buy will be offering the Anova Precision Cooker with Wi-Fi for $99.99 shipped. That’s as much as $100 off some listings but it has been selling for closer to $130 or so at Amazon as of late. While it won’t be an all-time low, we very rarely see the Wi-Fi model drop to this price. Best Buy is opening its doors at 5pm on Thanksgiving, but don’t be surprised to see this one available online earlier that morning. We are also expecting Amazon and Target to get in on this one as well at some point, so you’ll likely have more than one opportunity here.

Just today we got our hands on the Target Pre-Black Friday sale that will start as early as as 12:01 am on Sunday, November 18th. Alongside a number of notable offers, we will see the Anova Nano Sous Vide Cooker drop to $75 shipped. Regularly $100 and having never dropped below $80 at Amazon, this one might not last very long. Despite the fact that we could see it drop even lower over the Thanksgiving weekend in as of yet unknown deals (Target’s gift card add-ons can get quite aggressive), we don’t expect this offer to last very long.

Instant Pot Cookers:

The extremely popular Instant Pot cookers will most definitely be among the best Black Friday home deals we see. Easily one of the most sought-after items we post throughout the year in this product category, Walmart, Target and Kohl’s will all have notable offers on several different models ranging from the 6 and 7 -quart options up to the 10-in-1 Ultra.

Walmart will have a solid deal on the Instant Pot LUX80 6-in-1 8-Qt. Pressure Cooker at $49 starting around 10pm on Wednesday, November 21st. Regularly as much as $110, this particular model has never dropped below $99 at Amazon.

It also appears as though the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker with a $10 Target gift card will again be available come Black Friday at $69.99. We saw a very brief early Target sale on November 1st with this one, but it is slated to be back again for Black Friday at some point (as early as November 22nd at 12:01 am). Kohl’s will be matching here, but it looks like Target will maintain the edge with the additional gift card value.

More Multi-Cooker Deals:

Vacuums

One of the best Black Friday home deals on robot vacuums this year so far would have to be the iRobot Roomba 675 at $199. It looks like Lowe’s, Best Buy and Target will be offering this one as early as November 22nd. Our previous deal price was at $250, down from the usual $300. It is currently on sale for $230, but that price is about to get cut even more come next week.

Next up is Dyson. These deals are a little bit harder to track, as we typically see huge discounts from official eBay stores that tend to undercut the big box stores. However, we have tracked a few notable offers to keep in mind when everything starts to drop. And we are also expecting Lowe’s to have some notable offers judging by some of the general listings it has advertised.

More Vacuum Deals:

More of the best Black Friday Home Deals:

More Best of Black Friday Guides

