With Black Friday right around the corner, now the best time of the year to upgrade or add gear around your home for shockingly low prices. Here at 9to5Toys we’ve posted a plethora of Black Friday guides to give you quick access to ads, tips, and our top picks.

This guide aims to help you cut through all of the marketing and get straight to the best TV deals out there. So whether you’re looking to give an aging panel an upgrade, pick one up for another room, or simply bump up to a larger size, this is a great place to quickly and easily spot the perfect option for you.

TV sizes are important. Everyone typically want the biggest TV they can afford, but the largest TV out there may not fit properly in your space. For this reason you should spend some time figuring out what the perfect size is, and once you’re ready you can find the one you’re looking for in the categories listed below.

40 to 50-inch

This size range is quite popular and is likely why we have more deals here than in other categories. If you don’t care about 4K and you’re looking for the most affordable option you can get, consider the 40-inch Hisense HDTV for $100. Unlike quite a few of the TVs on sale, this one can be purchased online without the need to go to the store.

If you are willing to venture out to a store for 4K, the Toshiba 43-inch UHDTV will be $130 at Best Buy. Another perk of going this route is that this it runs Amazon’s Fire TV interface, saving you $30+ from buying a smart stick or set top box.

55-inch

If you’re looking for a larger option that doesn’t cross over into the 65-inch+ range, have a look at TCL’s 55-inch 4K HDR Roku TV. TCL’s offering comes in at $350, netting you $100 in savings. Since it runs Roku, there’s nothing stopping you from picking up a pair of the new Roku TV Wireless Speakers (currently discounted for Black Friday) to boost audio quality. If this is the deal you’re looking for, you’ll need travel to a Target store to take advantage of this doorbuster.

Sharp’s 55-inch 4K HDR Smart TV costs just $250, and as a result, is likely to sell out fast. While details are a bit slim on the specific model, the title clarifies it will have 4K and HDR, features that have come to be expected in new TVs these days. Since this is one of Best Buy’s more prominent doorbusters, you’ll want to head out there early and be one of the first in line.

65-inch+

Looking for a 65-inch+ TV? If so, LG’s 70-inch 4K LED Smart TV will be available for $700 at Best Buy. The pricing takes $300 off the typical price and this option is sure way to fill up a wall with crisp 4K content. Like most of the options in the TV category, you’ll need to head to a brick and mortar location to take advantage of this deal.

If you’d like to shop early from the comfort of home, Amazon is offering the Sony 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV for $998. That’s $400 off a model that includes 4 HDMI, 3 USB, and 1 composite. This high-end TV packs Sony’s X1 processor, Android TV, and a 120Hz refresh rate, making it a solid choice with technology that will last you for years to come.

Buy sooner rather than later

Don’t be afraid to shop early. Many retailers are kicking off sales quite a bit earlier than Black Friday. They’ll put better deals out ahead of the competition to attract folks that were planning to shop elsewhere.

One of the best parts of nabbing a TV ahead of Black Friday means it is less likely you’ll need to deal with large crowds or sluggish websites. In the event that a better deal pops up after you’ve bought a TV, remember that return policies are very generous this time of year.

