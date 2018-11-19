Today only, the LG V30+ 128GB Smartphone plus a $25 GC can be yours for $400 ($525 value)

Today only, Breed via Newegg offers the Unlocked LG V30+ 128GB Android Smartphone plus a $25 Gift Card for $399.99 shipped. That’s good for a $100 discount from the going rate of the smartphone alone at retailers like B&H. When factoring in the Newegg credit, beats our previous mention by $25 and is the lowest offer we’ve tracked. The V30+ comes equipped with a six-inch OLED display, IP68 water resistance, and a 3300mAh battery. Rated 4.7/5 stars and our hands-on review is packed with details on its features, performance, and more.
LG V30+ Smartphone features:
- GSM + CDMA / 4G LTE Capable
- North American Variant/US Compatible LTE
- Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.0″ OLED Touchscreen Display
- 16MP + 13MP Rear Cameras / 5MP Front
- 128GB Storage Capacity + 4GB of RAM
- QuadHD+ 2880 x 1440 Resolution
- IP68 Water and Dust Resistant
- Embedded 3300mAh Battery
- Android 7.1.2 Nougat