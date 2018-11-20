Yesterday, Sprint unveiled its Black Friday and and now we’re getting our first look at what Verizon has planned for the big day. Verizon is slated to offer $400 off Google Pixel 3, Samsung Galaxy S9, LG V40, and other devices throughout this week. That’s in addition to deals on Google Home Hub, smartwatches, and much more. Head below for a look at the Verizon Black Friday ad.

Verizon Black Friday ad delivers deep discounts on phones, more

Starting online Thursday, and in-stores on Friday, Verizon will be taking $400 off various devices, including the latest Android phones: Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 9, and LG V40. Best of all? No trade-in required.

Those looking to pick up an iPhone X can grab the same deal at Verizon. If you want the latest iPhones, the discount drops to $300 off and requires a new line with device payments. Verizon is also offering a 9.7-inch iPad with LTE for $99 at checkout when you sign up for a two year contract.

Verizon is also offering $50 off Apple Watch Series 4 when you purchase a new iPhone, but that deal pales in comparison to what Sprint is doing. There will be free delivery on all purchases or you can opt for in-store pickup if you need any of these deals quicker.

You can check out all of the deals from the Verizon Black Friday ad right here.

Black Friday at 9to5Toys

As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best Black Friday deals, news and ad leaks right here at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in.

We also have a new 9to5Toys iOS app that’s now available for FREE. Customizable alerts, Apple Watch compatibility and more ensure that you’ll be up to date on all of the best deals throughout the holiday shopping season.