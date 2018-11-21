Amazon 1-day Anker sale from $12: Roav Dashcam S1, Electric Pressure Washer, more

- Nov. 21st 2018 7:18 am ET

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, AnkerDirect via Amazon is now offering up to 35% off its pressure washer and other various car accessories. As usual, everything ships free and carries 4+ star ratings. While there are a few notable offers in the sale, one standout is the 1080p Roav Dashcam S1 with a 2 -port charger for $71.99 shipped. That’s about $38 under the regular price tag, $20 under our previous mention and the best we can find. It comes with a 32GB microSD card, Nighthawk vision, built-in GPS, Wi-Fi and a wide-angle lens. More details below.

Anker’s ROAV HydroClean Electric Pressure Washer for $115.99 shipped is about $44 off and at the best we can find. But that goes for just about everything in the sale with prices starting from $12.

Speaking of Anker, we have loads of iPhone cases from $4 shipped and here’s its Black Friday week sale with speakers, Qi chargers, USB hubs, more.

Roav Dashcam S1:

  • Full HD: records 60fps to clearly capture speeding vehicles in crisp 1080P resolution.
  • Clear night vision: a high-sensitivity Sony STARVIS sensor ensures balanced, detailed nighttime capture.
  • Shock-activated: a gravity sensor automatically activates the Camera if your car is bumped to record hit-and-runs.
  • Dedicated app: The Roav app tracks your route so you can replay any part of your journey, manage videos, and share recording on social media, with a tap.
