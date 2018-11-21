Amazon has toys from $4 in today’s pre-Black Friday sale: Hape, Melissa and Doug, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon is now offering up to 30% off preschool toys from Hape, Melissa and Doug and more from $4. Everything in the sale ships free and we are seeing 4+ star ratings on just about all of it. One standout here is the 48-piece Melissa & Doug Wooden Construction Building Set in a Box for $11.31. That’s about 43% below the going rate and the best we can find. This is within about $1 of the Amazon low, which was a brief one day sale. This wooden building set features 12 bolts, 8 nuts, 16 building boards, 6 blocks, a screwdriver and storage box. But it doesn’t stop there, you’re looking at 2 full pages of toy deals here, so be sure to browse through the sale if you’re looking for something specific. More details below.
If your kids have out grown some of these preschool offerings, check out these Nerf deals. The Rival Hades XVIII-6000 Blaster is down at $40 (20% off) and we have more from $10.
Melissa & Doug Wooden Construction Set in a Box:
- 48-piece wooden building set
- Includes 12 bolts, 8 nuts, 16 building boards, 6 blocks, screwdriver, and storage box.
- Storage box is predrilled so it can become part of a structure too!
- Illustrated building guides show how to create a crane, motorcycle, airplane, and race car.
- Promotes counting, sorting, and fine motor skills; encourages problem solving and constructive play.