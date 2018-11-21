Update your bedding today at up to 50% off: sheets, pillowcases and more from $7.50

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, Clothink (98% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 50% off HollyHOME bedding. All items ship free. One standout from the bunch is the HollyHOME Silky Soft Luxury 4 Piece Deep Pocket Queen Satin Sheet Set for $15.40 shipped. Regularly up to $40 or more, this is the best price we have tracked on Amazon and the lowest we can find. You’ll also find other sizes and multiple colors on sale as well. This set features a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and pillowcases. Rated 4+/5 stars from 70% of Amazon customers. Browse the rest of the sale for deals from $7.50 and head below for more details.
This over-bed table lets you browse Black Friday deals without getting up and is only $30 (Reg. $40). And the Wayfair Black Friday Week Event has deals from $45 on furniture, decor and more.
HollyHOME 4 Piece Deep Pocket Queen Satin Sheet Set:
- Fabric Content:100 % polyester microfiber. Silky soft touch, smooth and comfy
- Queen size: Flat sheet 90×102 inch, Fitted sheet: 60×80+15 inch, Pillowcases: 2x20x30 inch hem. Fitted sheet has elastic all around to stretch, fits mattresses up to 17″ deep
- Free Fitted Sheet Straps:Fits with fitted sheet and flat sheet, adjustable length allows desired tension, easy to put on and keeps corners in place
- Machine wash in cold water, gentle cycle, tumble dry low, do not bleach