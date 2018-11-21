Update your bedding today at up to 50% off: sheets, pillowcases and more from $7.50

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, Clothink (98% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 50% off HollyHOME bedding. All items ship free. One standout from the bunch is the HollyHOME Silky Soft Luxury 4 Piece Deep Pocket Queen Satin Sheet Set for $15.40 shipped. Regularly up to $40 or more, this is the best price we have tracked on Amazon and the lowest we can find. You’ll also find other sizes and multiple colors on sale as well. This set features a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and pillowcases. Rated 4+/5 stars from 70% of Amazon customers. Browse the rest of the sale for deals from $7.50 and head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

This over-bed table lets you browse Black Friday deals without getting up and is only $30 (Reg. $40). And the Wayfair Black Friday Week Event has deals from $45 on furniture, decor and more.

HollyHOME 4 Piece Deep Pocket Queen Satin Sheet Set: