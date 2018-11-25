After one of the biggest Black Fridays in history, it’s now time to turn our attention to Cyber Monday. We’ll be working around the clock to bring you all of the best deals. Be sure to give us a follow on Twitter and download the new 9to5Toys iOS app to make sure you don’t miss a thing. Head below for all of the best Cyber Monday deals.

As always, Cyber Monday is jam-packed with loads of new deals following Black Friday. Amazon is having rotating Lightning deals, along with a number of notable Gold Box offers. The new Amazon Apple storefront is continuing to discount a number of listings as well. Best Buy is also having a big sale today and Target will be taking 15% off sitewide as well.

Best Cyber Monday deals: Tech

As expected, Amazon is discounting nearly every piece of in-house tech. This includes its entire lineup of Echo devices, Fire tablets, Kindle and more. If you missed any of these deals on Black Friday, now is the time to grab some of Amazon’s most popular products at all-time low prices.

The annual AmazonBasics tech sale is also on-going with deals on USB-C gear, rechargeable batteries, Mac accessories and more. This is a great time to save even further on already affordable tech.

Looking for Apple deals? You’re in luck. You can currently save 20% off iTunes gift cards and pick up Mac Mini at $50 off with added tax savings. Many iPad Black Friday deals are still available as well, including the popular 9.7-inch iPad at $249. And don’t miss this year’s biggest iTunes movie sale with plenty of deals from $5 to kick off binge-watching season.

Almost all of the Philips Hue deals from Black Friday are still live, making it a great time to outfit your space with HomeKit-enabled lighting. Check out all of the best deals here.

Looking for a new monitor? We have deals from $120 on Dell UltraWides, Acer 43-inchers and more. Check out all of these offers in our roundup and consider completing your setup with a dual monitor stand at $24.

Other notable Cyber Monday tech deals:

Best Cyber Monday deals: Home Goods

Headlining the best Cyber Monday home good deals is the popular Anova Nano Sous Vide Cooker for $64, which is one of the best prices that we’ve ever tracked. If you’re on the fence about Sous Vide cooking, now is the time to jump in head first. Don’t miss this sale before it runs out.

Other notable Cyber Monday Home Goods deals:

Best Cyber Monday deals: Fashion

Nike’s Cyber Monday sale takes 25% off a number of categories. This is about as good as it gets at Nike on the additional discounts, so be sure to jump on this one if you’re at all interested.

Sperry is also taking up to 50% off a number of different styles, including boat shoes, boots and more. Sperry boots make for great cold-weather footwear. You can find all of our top picks right here.

Other notable Cyber Monday fashion deals:

Cyber Monday at 9to5Toys

