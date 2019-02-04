The Art of Overwatch Hardcover Book at 50% off: Standard $25 or LE $50 + more

Best Buy is now offering the The Art of Overwatch Limited Edition Hardcover Book for $49.99 shipped. Also matched at Barnes & Noble but is currently out of stock online. Regularly $100, this is a solid 50% off and the best we can find. Amazon is currently charging $90 with third party sellers starting at around $80. It features 368-pages of “never-before-seen art” and details on the “creative process behind one of the most popular FPS games of all time.” It also carries a 4+ star rating. However, we also have a great deal on the hardcover standard edition below.
If you don’t want the clamshell box with magnetic closure and acetate slipcover on the Limited Edition version above, we have the standard Art of Overwatch Hardcover Book for $24.99 at Best Buy as well. You’ll need to include it in an order of at least $35 to ship it for free, but it is the lowest price we can find and a of couple bucks under Amazon’s listing.
The Art of Overwatch Limited Edition:
Explore the detail of Overwatch in The Art of Overwatch Limited Edition. It details the creative process behind Overwatch over the course of its 368 pages, and it also includes three prints and two portfolios of glorious artwork. The Art of Overwatch Limited Edition features Tracer on the detailed slipcover.