Journey to a galaxy far, far away with up to 67% off Star Wars comics from under $1 at ComiXology

ComiXology is closing out the week by taking comic readers to a galaxy far, far away with its latest sale. Through Monday, you’ll be able to save up to 67% on a selection of Star Wars digital releases from under $1. One standout for us is Darth Vader Vol. 1: Vader at $3.99. That’s $7 under the going rate and the lowest that we’ve seen so far. The first volume details the Sith Lord’s adventures following A New Hope as he clashes with Rebel forces and crosses paths with Jabba the Hutt, Boba Fett and more. Head below for more top picks or shop the entire selection right here.
ComiXology is still discounting a selection of Star Wars: Old Republic releases from $1. And if you’re looking to get your Pokémon fix, you can save 30% off releases from $5 as well. And if those two sales aren’t enough, then be sure to consider subscribing to Comixology Unlimited for as many issues as you can read.
Other notable Star Wars comic deals include:
- The Last Jedi: Captain Phasma: $3 (Reg. $7)
- Lando: $3 (Reg. $9)
- Princess Leia: $3 (Reg. $9)
- Skywalker Strikes: $4 (Reg. $11)
- Yoda’s Secret War: $4 (Reg. $11)
- and more…
Darth Vader Vol. 1: Vader synopsis:
The original Dark Lord of the Sith stars in his first ongoing series! Ever since Darth Vader’s first on-screen appearance, he has become one of pop-culture’s most popular villains. Now, follow Vader straight from the ending of A NEW HOPE (and the pages of the new STAR WARS comic book) into his own solo adventures — showing the Empire’s war with the Rebel Alliance from the other side! But when a Dark Lord needs help, who can he turn to? As Vader pursues a very personal vengeance against the Rebels and investigates the Emperor’s secret machinations, he clashes with weapons scavenger Aphra and deadly Battle Droids, and returns to Geonosis to build an army. But some very powerful people don’t want him to learn the truths he seeks! Guest-starring Jabba the Hutt, Boba Fett and more!