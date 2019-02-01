Journey to a galaxy far, far away with up to 67% off Star Wars comics from under $1 at ComiXology

ComiXology is closing out the week by taking comic readers to a galaxy far, far away with its latest sale. Through Monday, you’ll be able to save up to 67% on a selection of Star Wars digital releases from under $1. One standout for us is Darth Vader Vol. 1: Vader at $3.99. That’s $7 under the going rate and the lowest that we’ve seen so far. The first volume details the Sith Lord’s adventures following A New Hope as he clashes with Rebel forces and crosses paths with Jabba the Hutt, Boba Fett and more. Head below for more top picks or shop the entire selection right here.

ComiXology is still discounting a selection of Star Wars: Old Republic releases from $1. And if you’re looking to get your Pokémon fix, you can save 30% off releases from $5 as well. And if those two sales aren’t enough, then be sure to consider subscribing to Comixology Unlimited for as many issues as you can read.

Other notable Star Wars comic deals include:

Darth Vader Vol. 1: Vader synopsis: