The Fossil Sport Android smartwatch is the best you can buy at nearly $60 off right now for $199

Fossil is offering its Sport Smartwatch for Android at $199 shipped. Regularly $255, this is a match for our last mention over Christmas and is the best available. If you’ve got an Android smartphone, this is one of the best smartwatches you can buy. It uses the latest technology and packages it in a stylish casing giving you a great experience overall. We called it “The best Wear OS watch for most people” in our hands-on review.

Fossil Sport Smartwatch features:

Alongside that new chipset, the Fossil Sport offers an OLED display, 5ATM water resistance, a lightweight design, NFC, GPS, and a heart rate monitor. Wear OS is on board, of course, pre-loaded with Spotify out of the box.

