Dyson’s Multi Floor Bagless Upright Vac is now just $200 shipped (Reg. $300+, Today only)

For today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Dyson Ball Multi Floor Bagless Upright Vacuum (206900-01) for $199.99 shipped. Originally $400, this model still fetches around $300 or so at Amazon and even more at Walmart. Today’s deal is also matching our previous new price. Features include a reusable cloth filter, floor height adjustments, Dyson’s bagless technology, and the included combination stair tool. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Speaking of Dyson deals, we are also seeing an extra 20% off via its official eBay store. While this particular model doesn’t appear to be in the sale there are loads of vacuums, fans and more with deep discounts. However, if you don’t want to pay a Dyson price, we also have RYOBI’s ONE+ cordless stick vacuum at $135 (Reg. $160+). Hit up our Home Goods Guide for even more.
Dyson Ball Multi Floor Bagless Upright Vacuum:
Keep your floors spotless with this Dyson Ball 206900-01 upright vacuum, which features cyclonic technology and a reusable cloth filter to remove dust and messes with ease. The combination and stair tool helps you clean areas throughout the home.