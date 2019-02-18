Enjoy USB 3.0 & HDMI on your MacBook again w/ this $18 Prime shipped adapter

TOPOINT (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its USB-C Hub with HDMI and USB 3.0 for $17.99 Prime shipped when you use the code Z7J9SFD6 at checkout. Regularly $35, this is around 40% off the going rate and is one of the best prices available. For those with an iPad Pro, MacBook, or even Android-based smartphone, this hub will give you back HDMI and USB 3.0 ports with a single cable. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
If you only need to convert a single USB-C port to USB 3.0, then Amazon’s #1 best-selling adapter is perfect for your Mac at $8 Prime shipped. I own a few of these adapters and they’re fantastic for single cables.
Topoint USB-C Hub features:
Small designed, this is the perfect Type C to HDMI Adapter to replace your original big & heavy Nintendo Switch Dock which support only 1080P @30Hz – Easily take it to everywhere as you like and enjoy the HD games on TV mode. BUT please use the original Nintendo Switch power adapter, or other adapters which up to 30 watt at least; otherwise, it won’t work.