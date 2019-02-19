Skip the hub with TP-Link’s Multi-Color Smart LED Bulbs, two for $40 ($70 value)

- Feb. 19th 2019 10:02 am ET

Newegg offers a two-pack of TP-Link KB130 Multi-Color Smart LED Light Bulbs for $39.98 shipped. For comparison, this bundle originally sold for $70, and the lowest we’ve seen for an individual bulb at Amazon is $25. This is the best offer currently available. Going with TP-Link’s smart bulbs has a number of perks, most notably you won’t be required to install a separate hub to enjoy app-control and other features. This model delivers thousands of colors, and compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana devices. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking for more smart home gear? Hit up Anker’s Eufy sale that’s jam-packed with smart plugs, Alexa speakers and more from $15.

TP-Link Multi-Color Smart Bulbs feature:

  • CONTROL FROM ANYWHERE – Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app (Compatible w/ Android & iOS)
  • VOICE CONTROL – Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana supported devices for a hands-free experience
  • COLOR CHANGING – Choose from multiple colours and set the mood to match any moment (colour adjustable through Kasa smart phone app)
  • KASA SCENES & SCHEDULES – Schedule the Smart Bulb to automatically turn on and off when away
