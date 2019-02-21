Get your monitors off the desk w/ these stands from $21.50 Prime shipped

- Feb. 21st 2019 4:36 pm ET

0

HUANUO US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Dual Monitor Stand for $21.74 Prime shipped when you use the code FL4BKW7I at checkout. Regularly closer to $30, this is 25% off the going rate and is the best available. If you have multiple monitors on your desk, this would be a great way to clean it up as you’ll be able to get rid of both stands with a single pole at the back of your setup. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Other monitor stands on sale:

Huanuo Dual Monitor Stand features:

  • Universal compatibility
  • Full motion & ergonomic Height
  • Versatile base & double efficiency
  • Easy Installation with detachable VESA plate
  • Cable management

