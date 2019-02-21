Get your monitors off the desk w/ these stands from $21.50 Prime shipped

HUANUO US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Dual Monitor Stand for $21.74 Prime shipped when you use the code FL4BKW7I at checkout. Regularly closer to $30, this is 25% off the going rate and is the best available. If you have multiple monitors on your desk, this would be a great way to clean it up as you’ll be able to get rid of both stands with a single pole at the back of your setup. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Other monitor stands on sale:
- Dual Arm: $39.50 (Reg. $50)
- Premium Single Arm: $50 (Reg. $67)
- w/ code SMBRVWSV
- Gas Spring Double Arm: $75 (Reg. $100)
- w/ code BRJEAR7K
Huanuo Dual Monitor Stand features:
- Universal compatibility
- Full motion & ergonomic Height
- Versatile base & double efficiency
- Easy Installation with detachable VESA plate
- Cable management
