Rain Design’s $54 height-adjustable MacBook stand is down to its lowest price in years (Reg. $70)

Amazon offers the Rain Design iLevel 2 Adjustable Height MacBook Stand for $53.91 shipped. That’s good for a $16 discount from the going rate, comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we’ve seen in nearly three years. This aluminum stand elevates your MacBook to eye-level and is a great way to combat neck strain. It features a front slider that allows you to easily adjust the stand’s height and sports a stylish design to boot. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If height-adjustability isn’t a must, then the AmazonBasics Laptop Stand is worth a look at just $20. It still raises your machine to a more comfortable eye-level, touts an all-metal build and more. However, the more affordable price comes at the tradeoff of less adjustability and a less premium design.

If you’re looking to give your iPhone the same treatment, consider bringing home the Twelve South’s HiRise 2 Deluxe at $60 shipped.

Rain Design iLevel 2 MacBook Stand features:

Adjust height easily with front slider and Elevates the screen to eye level for better posture

Rubber pads on the stand protects your notebook and desk.

Tilt design cools laptop by helping heat escape and brings screen closer

Anodized aluminum to match with Apple MacBook.

Compatible with all notebooks and laptops