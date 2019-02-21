Rain Design’s $54 height-adjustable MacBook stand is down to its lowest price in years (Reg. $70)

Amazon offers the Rain Design iLevel 2 Adjustable Height MacBook Stand for $53.91 shipped. That’s good for a $16 discount from the going rate, comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we’ve seen in nearly three years. This aluminum stand elevates your MacBook to eye-level and is a great way to combat neck strain. It features a front slider that allows you to easily adjust the stand’s height and sports a stylish design to boot. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
If height-adjustability isn’t a must, then the AmazonBasics Laptop Stand is worth a look at just $20. It still raises your machine to a more comfortable eye-level, touts an all-metal build and more. However, the more affordable price comes at the tradeoff of less adjustability and a less premium design.
If you’re looking to give your iPhone the same treatment, consider bringing home the Twelve South’s HiRise 2 Deluxe at $60 shipped.
Rain Design iLevel 2 MacBook Stand features:
- Adjust height easily with front slider and Elevates the screen to eye level for better posture
- Rubber pads on the stand protects your notebook and desk.
- Tilt design cools laptop by helping heat escape and brings screen closer
- Anodized aluminum to match with Apple MacBook.
- Compatible with all notebooks and laptops
