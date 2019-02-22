I’m a hardcore Mac user, but even I’ll admit that quite a few gaming PC components are very eye-catching. Just like anything, bright multi-color LEDs can look ridiculous when overdone, but when someone pieces everything together just right, it can be mesmerizing.

Corsair is a company that is constantly churning out RGB PC gear. From products like the Crystal 570X Case to the LL120 Dual Light Loop Fan, Corsair has something out there that’ll grab nearly anyone’s attention. With the launch of the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB, folks looking to upgrade their RAM will now be able to pick up sticks that sport a bunch of RGB LEDs.

Features of Dominator Platinum RGB

Let’s talk about those LEDs. First off, it’s worth noting that this isn’t Corsair’s first attempt at RAM with RGB support. But it is worth noting that the predecessor to Dominator Platinum RGB offered just a few LEDs compared to the twelve individually addressable RGB LEDs in each stick now.

This increase in LEDs does not come at the cost of a performance decrease. Customers buying Dominator Platinum RGB can expect speeds of up to 4,800MHz which Corsair touts as being ‘the world’s fastest air-cooled production memory’. For those looking to boost performance further, the company states that Dominator Platinum RGB is capable of being overclocked for a bit more oomph.

Don’t feel like you have the chops to pick a nice looking RGB setup? No worries, I’d feel the same way and it seems that Corsair figured this would be the case for quite a few of its customers since Dominator Platinum RGB has dozens of pre-set lighting profiles.

If you own other iCUE compatible gear, you’ll be able to keep all of it in sync using Corsair’s iCUE software. Additionally, users will be able to use this and see real-time temperature and frequency readings.

As you would expect, Corsair’s new RAM plays nicely with the latest Intel and AMD motherboards that feature support DDR4 memory. Similar to most competitors, Corsair provides a limited lifetime warranty on Dominator Platinum RGB.

Pricing and availability

While Corsair’s Dominator Platinum RGB was originally announced at CES, it was not available for order until today. Pricing starts at $159.99 and you can order it direct from Corsair or charge your card at Newegg, if you’d prefer. We haven’t seen an Amazon product listing appear yet, but I expect it to show up in the near future.

If you’re intrigued, but also a bit overwhelmed by the idea of building your own PC, don’t forget that Corsair announced a pre-built gaming PC late last year. The thought of killer graphics that consoles simply cannot compete with along with frequent Steam sales are both reasons that I regularly consider delving into PC gaming.