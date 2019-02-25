Alienware’s 24.5-inch 240Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor gets a $100 discount to $280 shipped

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Alienware AW2518HF 24.5-inch 240Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $279.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available direct at Best Buy. That’s good for a $100 discount from going rate at B&H, matches our previous mention and is $2 less than the Amazon all-time low. Rocking a 24.5-inch panel, this display also includes two HDMI and a DisplayPort input alongside, a four-port USB 3.0 hub and more. While it may just have a 1080p resolution, the 240Hz refresh rate makes it a notable option to round out your gaming setup. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If Alienware’s 240Hz Gaming Monitor isn’t right for you, then LG’s 34-inch 1440p UltraWide Monitor is still on sale for $374 shipped, as well as other displays from $200.

For owners of newer generation MacBooks, picking up this USB-C to HDMI cable will ensure you can use the display right out of the box. Another great way to make the most of your savings is to pick up this $14 monitor riser and elevate your new display.

Alienware 24.5-inch 240Hz Gaming Monitor features:

Experience your favorite gaming titles with a whole new level of imagery with this Alienware gaming monitor. The wide 25-inch screen shows every bit of the action, and a 1-ms response rate means you never miss a shot. This Alienware gaming monitor features tilt, swivel and height adjustable features for more comfortable play.