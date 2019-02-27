Track your fitness and more w/ Fitbit’s Charge 3 for $120 shipped (Reg. $150)

- Feb. 27th 2019 4:11 pm ET

Clever Training via Rakuten offers the Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker for $119.96 shipped when promo code SPORTS20 is applied during checkout. That’s good for 20% off the regular going rate and a match of Amazon’s all-time low price. This is also the second best offer we’ve seen to date. The Fitbit Charge 3 delivers everything you want in a fitness tracker, including heart rate monitoring and GPS. The internal battery provides up to 7 days of battery life, which sure beats charging an Apple Watch each night. This is a #1 best-seller at Amazon. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking to save further? Go with Fitbit’s Alta tracker for less. You’ll loose some of the smartphone features but it’s still a capable alternative for tracking activity and more.

Fitbit Charge 3 features:

Fitbit Charge 3 Heart Rate + Fitness Band Activity Tracker::Meet your new healthcare consultant who’s always on call. The Fitbit Charge 3 Heart Rate + Fitness Band Activity Tracker monitors your heart rate 24/7, tracks calorie burn, 15-plus exercises, goal progress, sleep and more. Every day, you’ll receive valuable insights regarding your health, which empower you to take action, improve habits and reach fitness targets. And, Fitbit Charge 3 offers extra benefits like weather apps plus call, text and app notifications.

