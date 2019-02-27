Take your Mac’s audio up a notch w/ Blue’s popular Yeti USB Mic at just $75 (Reg. $100+)

The official BuyDig eBay storefront is offering the Blue Microphones Yeti Professional USB Microphone (Steel Red) for $74.99 shipped. Regularly around $103 or more, today’s deal is the lowest overall price we can find on one of these popular USB mics. However, we do still have the Midnight Blue model with a copy of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on PC for $80. The Red Steel option is currently $124 at Amazon for comparison. A perfect audio companion for any Mac setup, the Yeti features a versatile tri-capsule condenser array for multiple recording scenarios as well as on board gaming and mute controls. It also carries a solid 4+ star rating from nearly 7,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Perfect for starting your global media empire, this one will work with your Mac in minutes right out of the box. It easily made the top of our list for the best podcast gear out there and remains one of the most popular options in the marketplace.

Blue Microphones Yeti Professional USB Mic: