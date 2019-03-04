Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 3-Coil 10W Qi Charging Pad $15 Prime shipped, more

Skinway (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers the CHOETECH Three-Coil 10W Qi Charging Pad for $14.99 Prime shipped when code ORUKA6WW has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate, is $2.50 under the previous price drop and a new all-time low. This wireless charging pad features three different zones to place your smartphone. Plus, with a 10W output it quickly replenishes your iPhone’s battery, making it a rock solid option for your desk and nightstand alike. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend: