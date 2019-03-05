Monoprice takes up to 33% off select monitors from $200 shipped: 32-inch 4K HDR $320, more

Monoprice currently is taking up to 33% off a selection of its own monitors from $199.99 shipped. One standout for us is on the Monoprice 32-inch 4K HDR Ultra Slim Monitor at $319.99 shipped. That’s good for an $80 discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Headlined by a 32-inch 4K HDR panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, this monitor also sports two HDMI and two DisplayPort inputs and more. It has also has a stylish design to match its notable features, as it touts a slim bezel form-factor. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for additional monitors deals starting at $200.

Other monitor deals include:

Those in search of a gaming monitor won’t want to miss this deal on this curved Alienware 34-inch 1080p Monitor for $590 (Reg. $800), as well as other options from $119.

If you’ll be pairing either of these monitors with your new MacBook, use your savings to grab a USB-C to HDMI cable so you can use the display right out of the box. Otherwise, a normal HDMI cable will do just fine.

Monoprice 32-inch 4K HDR Ultra Slim Monitor features:

Enjoy the best performance to cost ratio with Monoprice’s new 32″ 4K HDR IPS Ultra Slim Desktop Monitor! Featuring an IPS panel and our A+ PixelPerfect™ Guarantee, it supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) video and video resolutions up to 4K@60Hz (3840x2160p@60Hz). The ultra slim brushed aluminum bezel is complemented by the soft matte screen finish and small footprint tilting desk stand, to give the monitor a simple, elegant appearance that fits with any room decor. With two HDMI® 2.0 inputs and two DisplayPort® 1.3 inputs, this monitor is perfectly suited to being the main display for your gaming and movie watching needs.