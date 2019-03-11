Bring Cortana home w/ Harman’s Smart Bluetooth Speaker at $40 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $200)

Harman Kardon is offering its Invoke Smart Bluetooth Speaker in refurbished condition (Black or Silver) for $39.99 shipped. Originally $200, this model sells for closer to $60 these days at Amazon, with today’s deal being about 20% off the next best price. It is also matching our previous mention. This intelligent speaker features Microsoft’s Cortana personal assistant tech, 7 microphones, echo cancellation and a metallic speaker cabinet. Rated 4+ stars from over 100 Amazon customers. Head below for more details.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
In other speaker news, we also have the Polk MagniFi Max SR Chromecast Soundbar at $413 (Reg. $600). But for all you Alexa users out there, the Amazon Echo Input is down at $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $35) and here are the top five Alexa skills to install right away.
Invoke Smart Bluetooth Speaker:
- The intelligent speaker from Harman Kardon with Cortana
- Now Microsoft’s personal digital assistant joins you in your home – enhancing your favorite moments so you can focus on what’s important
- Invoke delivers exceptional sound, and with Cortana’s intelligence you can voice control your music and smart home devices, create reminders and lists, manage schedules, get answers to questions, make and receive hands-free calls with Skype, and more
- Proprietary 360-degree adaptive technology, featuring 7 microphones that recognizes all details of your voice commands from any direction