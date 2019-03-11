Score the Sennheiser HD 569 Headphones at a new Amazon low of $118 shipped (Reg. $150)

Amazon is currently offering the Sennheiser HD 569 Closed-Back Headphones for $117.77 shipped. Also at B&H for the same price once added to your cart. Normally selling for $150, that’s good for a 22% discount and is a new all-time low at Amazon. Sennheiser is well-regarded for its high-fidelity audio, and its HD 569 headphones are no different. These feature a closed-back and around-ear design that keeps music sounding crisp. Included with the headphones are two different cables, a three-meter with 6.3mm jack alongside a two-meter 3.5mm cord. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If Sennheiser’s HD 569 headphones just aren’t what you’re searching for in a pair of Hi-Fi cans, then be sure to check out Audio-Technica’s ATH-M20x Pro Headphones, which come bundled with a FiiO A1 Amp for $54 shipped ($78+ value).

Sennheiser HD 569 Headphones features:

Closed back, around ear design. Connectivity technology: Wired

Powered by proprietary Sennheiser 38mm, 23-ohm transducers

Soft, replaceable ear pads for enhanced comfort

Two cables included – 3m detachable cable with 6. 3mm jack and 1. 2m detachable cable with 3. 5mm jack with in line microphone and remote for call & music control

Two year when purchased from an authorized Sennheiser dealer