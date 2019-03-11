Score the Sennheiser HD 569 Headphones at a new Amazon low of $118 shipped (Reg. $150)

- Mar. 11th 2019 9:30 am ET

Get this deal
$150 $118
0

Amazon is currently offering the Sennheiser HD 569 Closed-Back Headphones for $117.77 shipped. Also at B&H for the same price once added to your cart. Normally selling for $150, that’s good for a 22% discount and is a new all-time low at Amazon. Sennheiser is well-regarded for its high-fidelity audio, and its HD 569 headphones are no different. These feature a closed-back and around-ear design that keeps music sounding crisp. Included with the headphones are two different cables, a three-meter with 6.3mm jack alongside a two-meter 3.5mm cord. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If Sennheiser’s HD 569 headphones just aren’t what you’re searching for in a pair of Hi-Fi cans, then be sure to check out Audio-Technica’s ATH-M20x Pro Headphones, which come bundled with a FiiO A1 Amp for $54 shipped ($78+ value).

Sennheiser HD 569 Headphones features:

  • Closed back, around ear design. Connectivity technology: Wired
  • Powered by proprietary Sennheiser 38mm, 23-ohm transducers
  • Soft, replaceable ear pads for enhanced comfort
  • Two cables included – 3m detachable cable with 6. 3mm jack and 1. 2m detachable cable with 3. 5mm jack with in line microphone and remote for call & music control
  • Two year when purchased from an authorized Sennheiser dealer

Get this deal
$150 $118

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

There are many different types of headphones currently on the market including Over-Ear, In-Ear, On-Ear, and Noise-Canceling. Most headphones connect to an audio source like your iPhone or iPod with a 3.5mm stereo cable, but wireless options including Bluetooth have become more popular over the past few years.
B&H sennheiser

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go