Digital Xbox game sale from $3: Metro Redux Bundle, This War of Mine, The Bridge, more

Microsoft has now kicked off a Deep Silver Publisher sale with a series of solid deals. Today’s promotion is headlined by some great deals on the Metro series starting from just $5. This is a great way to fill in the blanks before (or even after) playing the new Metro Exodus title. But today’s deals certainly don’t stop there. You’ll find all of our top picks from the sale down below and the rest of today’s best game deals right here.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

Speaking of Xbox, we also still have Xbox Live Gold memberships at as much as 50% off and you can now download Crackdown 2 for FREE on Xbox One. This morning’s console roundup post features $150 off Xbox One X bundles as well as Xbox One S options from $180.

Metro Redux Bundle: