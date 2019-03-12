Digital Xbox game sale from $3: Metro Redux Bundle, This War of Mine, The Bridge, more

Microsoft has now kicked off a Deep Silver Publisher sale with a series of solid deals. Today’s promotion is headlined by some great deals on the Metro series starting from just $5. This is a great way to fill in the blanks before (or even after) playing the new Metro Exodus title. But today’s deals certainly don’t stop there. You’ll find all of our top picks from the sale down below and the rest of today’s best game deals right here.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Top Picks from the Sale:
- Metro Redux Bundle $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Metro 2033 Redux $5 (Reg. $20)
- Metro: Last Light Redux $5 (Reg. $20)
- This War of Mine Little Ones $5 (Reg. $20)
- Dead Island Collection $10 (Reg. $40)
- The Bridge $3 (Reg. $10)
- Mighty No. 9 $4 (Reg. $20)
- And many more…
Speaking of Xbox, we also still have Xbox Live Gold memberships at as much as 50% off and you can now download Crackdown 2 for FREE on Xbox One. This morning’s console roundup post features $150 off Xbox One X bundles as well as Xbox One S options from $180.
Metro Redux Bundle:
The year is 2033. An entire generation has been born and raised underground, and their besieged Metro Station-Cities struggle for survival, with each other, and the mutant horrors that await outside. You are Artyom, born in the last days before the fire, but raised underground. Having never ventured beyond the city limits, one fateful event sparks a desperate mission to the heart of the Metro system, to warn the remnants of mankind of a terrible impending threat. But will they even listen? Rather than stand united, the factions of the Metro are locked in a struggle for the ultimate power, a doomsday device from the military vaults of D6. A civil war is stirring that could wipe humanity from the face of the earth forever.