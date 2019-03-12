The Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle is $150 off today + Xbox One S from $180, more

- Mar. 12th 2019 12:02 pm ET

Trusted games dealer AntOnline is now offering the Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Console Bundle for $349.99 shipped. That’s $150 off the regular $500 price tag and the best price we can find on an Xbox One X bundle with a game attached right now. For comparison sake, the best Amazon third-party sellers have it starting at around $400. While this is a great time to upgrade your Xbox setup with 4K and HDR support, we also have some other bundle offers starting at $340 as well as Xbox One S options from $180. Head below for everything and over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals.

More Xbox One Console Bundle Deals:

We also still have Xbox Live Gold memberships at as much as 50% off and make sure you go download Crackdown 2 for FREE on Xbox One.

Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Console Bundle

  • Bundle includes: Xbox One X console, wireless controller, full-game download of NBA 2K19, 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial, and 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial
  • Celebrate 20 years of redefining sports gaming with the #1-rated NBA video game simulation series in incredible 4K with HDR
  • Enjoy instant access to over 100 games out of the box with the included one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass
  • Watch 4K Blu-ray movies; stream 4K video on Netflix, and YouTube, among others; and listen to music with Spotify
  • With hundreds of Xbox One X Enhanced games, immersive true 4K gaming, and 40% more power than any other console, there’s never been a better time to game with Xbox One X

