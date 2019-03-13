Target is taking 50% off select Not Your Mother’s Naturals Hair Care, today only

- Mar. 13th 2019 2:54 pm ET

50% off
Today only, Target takes 50% off a selection of Not Your Mother’s Naturals hair care products, Prices are as marked. Most of these items require at least a $25 minimum spend for shipping, but in-store pickup is available at a wide range of locations, Our top pick here is the Tahitian Gardenia Flower & Mango Butter Curl Defining Shampoo for $3.79. It currently goes for $9 at Ulta. This is a nice, natural way to reduce frizz and soften curls. Get the matching conditioner for $3.29 (Reg. $7), as well. Reviews are light but favorable at 4.1/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale here.

For more beauty deals, check out Allure’s 7-Piece Beauty Box for $10 shipped. It’s valued at $100 and features a variety of high-end skincare, hair care, and makeup. Don’t forget that Target’s 6-Piece Beauty Box is on sale for $7 shipped, also.

Not Your Mother’s Naturals Curl Defining Shampoo features:

  • Gentle Formula For Everyday Use
  • Plant derived ingredients alternatives
  • 100% Sulfate & Silicone Free
  • Not Tested on Animals
