CORSAIR Strafe MX Silent Gaming Keyboard has per-key RGB lighting, more at $90 (Reg. $150)

- Mar. 25th 2019 3:38 pm ET

$150 $90
Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the CORSAIR Strafe RGB MX Silent Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy direct. That’s good for a $60 discount from the going rate and matches the Amazon all-time low. CORSAIR’s Strafe gaming keyboard comes packed with high-end features to match its more premium price tag. Its most notable feature is 30% quieted mechanical Cherry MX switches alongside dynamic multicolor per-key lighting control, fully programmable keys and a detachable ergonomic wrist rest. Nearly 1,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

If CORSAIR’s gaming keyboard just isn’t an ideal fit for your needs, we recently went hands-on with the Huntsman Elite Keyboard and found it to be a compelling option for just about any gamer.

Plus if you need a gaming mouse to go with your new keyboard, don’t forget that Logitech’s G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse is on sale and features 11 programmable buttons at $30 (Save 20%)

CORSAIR Strafe RGB MX Gaming Keyboard features:

Quietly play your favorite games on this Corsair Strafe RGB MX Silent gaming keyboard, which features fully programmable keys with colorful backlighting to suit your style. FPS/MOBA keycap sets are textured and contoured for a natural feel.

