Upgrade your battlestation w/ CORSAIR's K63 wireless mechanical keyboard: $85, more from $7

- Mar. 26th 2019 4:36 pm ET

0

NeweggFlash offers the CORSAIR K63 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Cherry MX Red Switches for $84.99 shipped when you use the code NEFPBJ79 at checkout. Regularly over $100 from third-parties at Amazon and on Newegg, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is just $5 above the all-time low we’ve seen at Amazon. Though most mechanical keyboards require a pesky USB cable, this one is wireless through CORSAIR’s dongle. This means that your desk will be free of excess wires and have a nice, clean look. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

We also spotted the Dell Alienware AW568 Advanced Gaming Keyboard for $24.99 shipped from Adorama via Amazon. Also available at Adorama direct. Regularly around $45, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you don’t mind having a wire on your desk, this is a great, budget-friendly alternative to the above keyboard. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Other computer deals:

CORSAIR K63 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard features:

  • Aircraft-grade anodized brushed aluminum frame, built to withstand a lifetime of gaming
  • 8MB profile storage with hardware macro and lighting playback allow access to up to three stored profiles on the go, independent of external software
  • Per-key dynamic multi-color RGB backlighting offers near unlimited color customization and control
  • 100% CHERRY MX mechanical key switches provide the reliability and accuracy you demand
  • USB pass-through port provides convenient access to an additional USB port for your mouse or headset
  • CORSAIR iCUE software enables vivid dynamic lighting control, sophisticated macro programming and full-system lighting synchronization across compatible CORSAIR peripherals, coolers, fans and more
  • Compatible with Xbox One to play keyboard-enabled games

Best PC Gaming Deals Newegg Dell Adorama Corsair

