Upgrade your battlestation w/ CORSAIR’s K63 wireless mechanical keyboard: $85, more from $7

NeweggFlash offers the CORSAIR K63 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Cherry MX Red Switches for $84.99 shipped when you use the code NEFPBJ79 at checkout. Regularly over $100 from third-parties at Amazon and on Newegg, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is just $5 above the all-time low we’ve seen at Amazon. Though most mechanical keyboards require a pesky USB cable, this one is wireless through CORSAIR’s dongle. This means that your desk will be free of excess wires and have a nice, clean look. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
We also spotted the Dell Alienware AW568 Advanced Gaming Keyboard for $24.99 shipped from Adorama via Amazon. Also available at Adorama direct. Regularly around $45, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you don’t mind having a wire on your desk, this is a great, budget-friendly alternative to the above keyboard. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
CORSAIR K63 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard features:
- Aircraft-grade anodized brushed aluminum frame, built to withstand a lifetime of gaming
- 8MB profile storage with hardware macro and lighting playback allow access to up to three stored profiles on the go, independent of external software
- Per-key dynamic multi-color RGB backlighting offers near unlimited color customization and control
- 100% CHERRY MX mechanical key switches provide the reliability and accuracy you demand
- USB pass-through port provides convenient access to an additional USB port for your mouse or headset
- CORSAIR iCUE software enables vivid dynamic lighting control, sophisticated macro programming and full-system lighting synchronization across compatible CORSAIR peripherals, coolers, fans and more
- Compatible with Xbox One to play keyboard-enabled games
