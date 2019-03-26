Lenovo’s IdeaPad 330S packs a quad-core i7 & 2TB HDD for $510 (Reg. $600+), more from $340

Lenovo via Rakuten offers its IdeaPad 330S with 1.8GHz i7/8GB/2TB for $509.99 shipped when you use the code LEN90 at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. This laptop fetches $600 when on sale at Lenovo and the current price is one of the lowest that we’ve tracked historically. With its quad-core i7 processor, you’ll have plenty of power for any task you throw at it. Plus, with 2TB of internal storage, you’ll never be lacking for space to keep your photos, documents, or movies. Similar models are rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more deals.

Other laptops on sale:

Other computer deals:

Lenovo IdeaPad 330S features:

Meet the IdeaPad 330S. Featuring a streamlined chassis with a polished aluminum cover, it is sleek and feature-packed. Thinner and lighter with narrow bezels for broader viewing, it boasts great entertainment features. You’ll also have more than enough power to speed through any task with ease.

