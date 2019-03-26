Lenovo’s IdeaPad 330S packs a quad-core i7 & 2TB HDD for $510 (Reg. $600+), more from $340

Lenovo via Rakuten offers its IdeaPad 330S with 1.8GHz i7/8GB/2TB for $509.99 shipped when you use the code LEN90 at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. This laptop fetches $600 when on sale at Lenovo and the current price is one of the lowest that we’ve tracked historically. With its quad-core i7 processor, you’ll have plenty of power for any task you throw at it. Plus, with 2TB of internal storage, you’ll never be lacking for space to keep your photos, documents, or movies. Similar models are rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more deals.
Nomad Base Station
Other laptops on sale:
- Lenovo IdeaPad 330: $340 (Reg. $500+) | Newegg
- 2.5GHz Ryzen 3/6GB/1TB
- Microsoft Surface Laptop: $599 (Reg. $1,150) | Best Buy
- First generation
- i5/4GB/128GB
- Microsoft Surface Pro 6: $799 (Reg. $900) | Best Buy
- i5/8GB/128GB
- Includes Type Cover
- ASUS TUF 17.3″: $1,000 (Reg. $1,400) | Best Buy
- 2.2GHz i7/16GB/512GB
- GTX 1060 3GB GPU
- MSI GE73 Raider 17.3″: $1,549 (Reg. $1,800) | Adorama
- Get it for $1,399 w/ a $150 MIR
- 2.2GHz i7/16GB/256GB/1TB
- GTX 1070 8GB GPU
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus S: $2,699 (Reg. $3,000) | Amazon
- 2.2GHz i7/16GB/512GB
- RTX 2080 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro
- 144Hz Display
Other computer deals:
- Amazon’s Gold Box is loaded w/ Mac + PC gaming accessories
- Save up to 82% at Monoprice: Sit-Stand Desk Converter $127.50, audio gear and more
- Upgrade your computer w/ these storage deals from $85: 1TB SSD, 6TB NAS HDD, more
- Use this code to make Blue Microphones’ Steel Red USB Mic drop to $70 shipped (save 30%)
- Intel’s NUC 8 is an excellent home media server with 1TB of storage + 8GB of RAM: $402 (25% off)
- This Incase 15-inch Brief is ready for a MacBook Pro, iPad, more: $25 ($65 off), two-pack $40
- Don’t let power outages interrupt your internet: APC’s 7-Outlet 675VA UPS is down to $50 (25% off)
- SanDisk’s 2TB portable USB-C SSD delivers blazing-fast speeds for $300 (Reg. $350+)
- Get a workout in w/ the DeskCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike for $119 (Reg. $140+)
Lenovo IdeaPad 330S features:
Meet the IdeaPad 330S. Featuring a streamlined chassis with a polished aluminum cover, it is sleek and feature-packed. Thinner and lighter with narrow bezels for broader viewing, it boasts great entertainment features. You’ll also have more than enough power to speed through any task with ease.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!