Stock up on cat food and toys from $5 in today’s Gold Box sale (35% off)

- Mar. 27th 2019 9:12 am ET

Get this deal
35% off from $5
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 35% off feline essentials. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 across the board. Starting from $5 or so, we are seeing some solid offers on cat food, treats and toys. One standout option here is 14 pounds of Nutro Indoor Cat Adult Dry Cat Food for $21.86, which is usually as much as $35. You’ll need to opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the lowest possible price. This is a farm-raised chicken and brown rice recipe with Omega-6 fatty acids “from natural fats for healthy skin and coat.” Rated 4+ stars from over 260 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

However, be sure to browse through the rest of the sale for yourself as we are seeing quite a notable selection of options. And again, keep an eye out for on-page coupons and Subscribe & Save discounts. You can keep your pet looking fresh with these professional hair clippers for $11 (Save $15) and go check out Martha Stewart’s new collection of Amazon pet supply products.

Nutro Indoor Cat Adult Dry Cat Food:

  • Contains One (1) 14 Lb. Bag Of Nutro Wholesome Essentials Indoor Adult Dry Cat Food Farm-Raised Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe
  • Farm-Raised Chicken Is The #1 Ingredient To Deliver Great Taste And Help Support Strong Muscles
  • Formulated With Ideal Calorie Content To Help Maintain A Healthy Weight For Indoor Cats
Get this deal
35% off from $5

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Nutro

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard