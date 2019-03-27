Stock up on cat food and toys from $5 in today’s Gold Box sale (35% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 35% off feline essentials. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 across the board. Starting from $5 or so, we are seeing some solid offers on cat food, treats and toys. One standout option here is 14 pounds of Nutro Indoor Cat Adult Dry Cat Food for $21.86, which is usually as much as $35. You’ll need to opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the lowest possible price. This is a farm-raised chicken and brown rice recipe with Omega-6 fatty acids “from natural fats for healthy skin and coat.” Rated 4+ stars from over 260 Amazon customers. More details below.
However, be sure to browse through the rest of the sale for yourself as we are seeing quite a notable selection of options. And again, keep an eye out for on-page coupons and Subscribe & Save discounts. You can keep your pet looking fresh with these professional hair clippers for $11 (Save $15) and go check out Martha Stewart’s new collection of Amazon pet supply products.
Nutro Indoor Cat Adult Dry Cat Food:
- Contains One (1) 14 Lb. Bag Of Nutro Wholesome Essentials Indoor Adult Dry Cat Food Farm-Raised Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe
- Farm-Raised Chicken Is The #1 Ingredient To Deliver Great Taste And Help Support Strong Muscles
- Formulated With Ideal Calorie Content To Help Maintain A Healthy Weight For Indoor Cats