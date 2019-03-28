Thursday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Kate Spade, Columbia jackets, Pad & Quill, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Merrell cuts an extra 20% off all sale styles with prices from $48, today only
- Columbia Web Specials are back! Save up to 65% off jackets, boots, pullovers & more
- Find The North Face jackets, vests, pullovers & more from $40 at Woot, today only
- PUMA cuts an extra 20% off sale items with promo code EXTRASALE at checkout
- Macy’s is offering the GEL-Excite 4 Running Shoes for $40 (Reg. $70)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Kate Spade’s Friends & Family sale is here with an extra 30% off sitewide & deals from $42
- DSW’s Raid the Warehouse Sale offers top brands including Cole Haan, adidas & more from $9
- Hautelook’s TOMS Flash Event offers deals for men & women from $28: sneakers, sandals, boots, more
- Nordstrom Rack Price Drop Clearance Event offers up to 70% off Nike, adidas, ASICS, more
- Banana Republic’s Spring Refresh offers an extra 40% off all sale styles with prices from $19
Home Goods and more |
- Pad & Quill’s 15-inch Heritage Leather Satchel MacBook Bag is nearly $240 off
- Amazon 1-day AeroGarden sale from $11.50: indoor gardens, seed kits, accessories, more
- This 34-piece Black + Decker 20V MAX Drill Set is a perfect home tool kit: $52.50 (Reg. $69+)
- Make a splash this summer with the Intex Inflatable Water Slide for $60 (Reg. up to $100)
- Stay cool this summer w/ Dyson’s bladeless AM07 tower fan for $300 ($100 off)