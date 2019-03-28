If you’re of a certain age, you may recall the popular Bulova Computron watch that made waves in the 1970s. Like seemingly all trends, the angled LED watch is making a triumphant return in 2019 as a symbol of retro style. The fully digital watch sports a striking look from the era with a display that screams cutting edge technology…for the time. Bulova is set to bring back the Computron in three colors this fall. You won’t find any smartphone connectivity here, or really many new features for that matter, as the brand is choosing to stay true to the original release. More details on pre-order and other features below.

Bulova Computron makes a return with retro styling

Whether you’ve seen the Bulova Computron before or not, it immediately stands out with its Knight Rider vibes. The 2019 version retains the iconic trapezoidal casing and a bright LED display. In the age of Apple Watch and Fitbits, Bulova stays true to its heritage with a classic design.

The 2019 Bulova Computron will ship in three colors, highlighted by a full-on ’70s gold plated casing with a matching bracelet. Other colorways include a black rubber strap with black casing and a red display, like the gold model, or a stainless steel version with a blue LED panel.

Time zones and date added to the mix

While the Bulova Computron is mostly a recreation of the original, there are a few added features. Users will now be able to set time zones (up to two) and pull up full calendar data as well. While this isn’t an Apple Watch powerhouse, these are logical improvements over the original.

After all, sticking with the original design means minimal room for added features on the display. A single button on the side remains as a means of changing settings and adjusting the time.

The Bulova Computron will retail from $295 when it hits online store shelves this fall.

9to5Toys’ Take

I have to admit, I love this thing. Particularly the black and red “sport” version has really caught my eye. You’ll be able to get all of that glorious retro styling without the over-the-top gold casing. Ultimately the $295 price tag may be a turnoff for some, especially those that view this as a cash grab for Bulova. That said, I feel that it’s fairly accurately priced. Yes, you can get an Apple Watch for a similar price but comparing these two devices isn’t really fair. Those interested in a retro remake know full-well that fitness tracking and the like aren’t to be expected features.

Source: Bulova