Bring Dolby surround sound to your gaming setup with CORSAIR’s Void PRO Headset at $50 ($20 off)

Amazon is currently offering the CORSAIR Void PRO Surround Gaming Headset in Carbon for $49.99 shipped. Also available at Newegg. Normally selling for $70 at retailers like Best Buy, that’s good for a $20 discount and is a match of our previous mention. CORSAIR’s gaming headset is compatible with pretty much any device you can game with, including PC, PS4, Xbox One and more thanks to its USB adapter. It also sports Dolby 7.1-channel surround sound to help immerse you in the gameplay. Rated 3.8/5 stars from 330 gamers.

In need of other peripherals for your gaming setup? Right now you can grab Logitech’s MX900 Keyboard & MX Master Mouse combo for $136 (24% off), as well as the SteelSeries Apex 150 RGB Gaming Keyboard at $35.

CORSAIR Void PRO Gaming Headset features:

Enjoy your game’s audio with this Corsair gaming headset. Its neodymium speaker drivers fill your ears with dynamic sound from game play, and the CUE software provides a simple interface that lets you control the headset’s features. This Corsair gaming headset has microfiber mesh fabric and memory foam ear cups for comfort.

