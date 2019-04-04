Conduct over 50 experiments w/ The Magic School Bus Chemistry Lab for $19 (Reg. $35)

Amazon offers The Magic School Bus Chemistry Lab for $19.07 Prime shipped. It goes for $34 at Staples, while the Scholastic Store sells it for $40. Today’s price is the lowest we’ve ever tracked at Amazon. Join Ms. Frizzle and the gang on a scientific journey with this chemistry set. It comes with 51 experiment cards ranging from “explode a volcano” to “produce a milk rainbow.” Also included are tools and a data notebook so kids can keep tabs on their work. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

