Conduct over 50 experiments w/ The Magic School Bus Chemistry Lab for $19 (Reg. $35)

Amazon offers The Magic School Bus Chemistry Lab for $19.07 Prime shipped. It goes for $34 at Staples, while the Scholastic Store sells it for $40. Today’s price is the lowest we’ve ever tracked at Amazon. Join Ms. Frizzle and the gang on a scientific journey with this chemistry set. It comes with 51 experiment cards ranging from “explode a volcano” to “produce a milk rainbow.” Also included are tools and a data notebook so kids can keep tabs on their work. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Seeking other ways to stimulate your child’s mind? If you own an Amazon Fire tablet, consider picking up this Osmo Creative Kit at $49. Meanwhile, be on the lookout for LEGO Spike Prime for the promising young developer in your life.
The Magic School Bus Chemistry Lab:
Ms. Frizzle and her students take Young Scientists on a wild ride with the Magic School Bus as they explore the field of chemistry. Young Scientists make sticky ice, use litmus paper, measure pH, perform chromatography, make bubble sculptures, wake-up fungus, create slime, form a bouncy ball, learn about density, produce a milk rainbow, plate copper, explode a volcano and much, much more. This exhilarating bus-shaped kit comes packed with science components, 51 colorful experiment cards and a data notebook to record observations. Seatbelts, everyone.