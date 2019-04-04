Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Focus Keeper Pro, Tiny Month – Easy Calendar, more

- Apr. 4th 2019 9:57 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Learn Spanish – MosaLingua, Tiny Month – Easy Calendar, Focus Keeper Pro, Thumper: Pocket Edition and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Dead Rain : New Zombie Virus: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Learn Spanish – MosaLingua: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 5th Grade Reading: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro – #1 PDF app!: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dominant Investors App: FREE (Reg. $100)

iOS Universal: Tiny Month – Easy Calendar: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Focus Keeper Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending, Expense tracker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PhotoX Pro Top Live Wallpapers: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AnatomyMapp: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Thumper: Pocket Edition: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Find My Device: Scan & Track: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Hundred Board -Montessori Math: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: United States of America Map: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Tiny Firefighters – Kids’ App: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Piano*: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic: $5 (Reg. $14)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Divinity Original Sin 2 $30, Jotun Valhalla Edition $5, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Object Removal Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hydropuzzle: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: MeFirst – CUNYfirst Tool: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Elementium: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Braveland: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Evergarden: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Alphaputt: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Temple of Spikes: The Legend: $1 (Reg. $4)

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard