Save up to 67% on Game of Thrones and Image digital comics from $1 at ComiXology

ComiXology is kicking off the weekend with its latest digital comics sale, this time taking up to 50% off Image single issues and graphic novels starting from under $1. One of the more notable discounts is on Saga Vol. 1 at $3.99. That takes $4 off the going rate and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Saga is the tale of one young family fighting to find their place in the world that blends fantasy and science fiction into one. Written by New York Times bestselling author Brian K. Vaughan, this is a fan-favorite that should be on everyone’s reading list. Head below for more top picks or check out the entire sale right here.

ComiXology is also discounting a selection of its Game of Thones digital comics starting at $2. You’ll be able to choose from a selection single issues, graphics novels and more. Plus, the sale has plenty of other fantasy comics to dive into as well.

And don’t forget that ComiXology is also offering up to 75% off Shazam! comics from $1 + Dark Horse Manga novels from $3.

Other notable deals in today’s sale include:

Another great way to get your fill of comics is with ComiXology Unlimited. At $6 per month, you can enjoy over 15,000 comics. You won’t own any of the titles, but if you’re an avid reader, it’ll be worth the savings.

Saga Vol. 1 synopsis:

From New York Times bestselling writer BRIAN K.VAUGHAN (Y: THE LAST MAN, EX MACHINA) and critically acclaimed artist FIONA STAPLES (MYSTERY SOCIETY, NORTH 40), SAGA is the sweeping tale of one young family fighting to find their place in the worlds. When two soldiers from opposite sides of a never-ending galactic war fall in love, they risk everything to bring a fragile new life into a dangerous old universe. Fantasy and science fiction are wed like never before in a sexy, subversive drama for adults. This specially priced volume collects the first arc of the smash hit series The Onion A.V. Club calls “the emotional epic Hollywood wishes it could make.”