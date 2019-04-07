HomeKit support headlines the Honeywell Lyric T5+ Smart Thermostat at $107 (Reg. $150)

Amazon offers the Honeywell Lyric T5+ Smart HomeKit Thermostat for $107.20 shipped. That’s good for a 28% discount from the going rate at retailers like Best Buy, Home Depot and Honeywell direct. B&H on the other hand, currently has it discounted to $112. Today’s offer beats our previous mention by $1 and is a new Amazon all-time low. Honeywell’s smart thermostat delivers seven-day scheduling alongside geofence features that help you save money and energy. Of course with HomeKit integration, you’ll also be able to command the thermostat with Siri. This model also sports a slim a design and “easy to read” e-ink interface. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Honeywell Lyric T5+ features:

The T5 smart thermostat allows you to take comfort knowing your home temperature will always be just how you like it. It’s easy to install and use and conveniently fits in with your lifestyle. The T5+ smart thermostat is energy star certified and you can program it based on your Schedule, or let it adapt to your life as plans change. Control the T5+ smart thermostat from anywhere simply by using your smartphone or tablet: helping keep life simple and removing the guesswork, while ensuring maximum comfort when you’re at home and saving you money on your energy bills.