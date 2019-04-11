Seagate 4TB Expansion Portable USB 3.0 Hard Drive returns to Amazon all-time low at $84

Amazon offers the Seagate Expansion 4TB Portable USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $83.99 shipped. Also at B&H. As a comparison, it typically sells for upwards of $95 at most retailers. Today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low. Most 4TB portables sell for around $100 at Amazon. This model has Mac and PC compatibility, USB 3.0 connections and a sleek design that’s perfect for carrying around in your bag. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Drop to 1TB and pick up a Western Digital portable hard drive for under $50. The price per TB isn’t as strong as today’s featured deal, but 1TB is ultimately enough storage for most consumers and it fits the bill for portable Time Machine setups.

Seagate Expansion Hard Drive features:

4TB Storage Capacity

USB 3.0 Connectivity

Bus Powered

Plug-and-Play Compatible

USB 3.0 Cable Included

