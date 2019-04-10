Explore magical cave labyrinths in SHINE Journey Of Light for FREE on iOS (Reg. $3)

SHINE Journey Of Light for iOS features 40 hand-built levels, an exclusive soundtrack, no ads or IAPs and much more. You will be exploring “beautiful cave labyrinths” to discover an ancient civilization” and your lost friends. The regularly $3 game is now FREE for the very first time on the App Store outside of a launch promo late last year. It has garnered a 4+ star rating from hundreds thus far. More details below.

SHINE Journey Of Light:

SHINE’s vision is to immerse players of all ages in a magical world that allows time for new discoveries. In our everyday life, where calm has become rare and all devices are fighting for our attention, SHINE invites you to take a break from stressed-out life and find peace. For all ages, SHINE is a game that does not feed on your dopamine levels.

