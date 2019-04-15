Nintendo offers up to 50% off Switch games: LEGO titles, Crash Bandicoot, Diablo III, more

- Apr. 15th 2019 2:07 pm ET

0

After seeing notable spring sales from GameStop and Microsoft, it’s Nintendo’s turn to jump in on the festivities. Over at the eShop, Nintendo has kicked off a pair of sales on digital Switch games with as much as 50% off. You’ll find titles like LEGO CITY Undercover, LEGO The Incredibles, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Diablo III: Eternal Edition and many more starting from $5. We still have some notable eShop deals live from last week right here but be sure to head below for our top picks from the new spring sales.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

While we are talking Nintendo, we have console bundles from $330, GameCube-style controller at $20 and much more in our Games/Apps Guide. We also have actual LEGO kits ons ale from $5 right now.

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame:

The alien monster invaders have left Bricksburg in ruins and taken Emmet’s friends! It is now up to Emmet and a host of heroic characters to go beyond their world and save their friends from the strange inhabitants of the Systar System. Journey into outer space, discover new worlds, and test your Master Building skills.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best LEGO Deals

Best LEGO Deals

LEGO Deals - Architecture, Angry Birds, DC Comics, Marvel, Star Wars, Ninjago, City, Pirates, Dimensions, Creator and more
nintendo eShop

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard