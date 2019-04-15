Nintendo offers up to 50% off Switch games: LEGO titles, Crash Bandicoot, Diablo III, more

After seeing notable spring sales from GameStop and Microsoft, it’s Nintendo’s turn to jump in on the festivities. Over at the eShop, Nintendo has kicked off a pair of sales on digital Switch games with as much as 50% off. You’ll find titles like LEGO CITY Undercover, LEGO The Incredibles, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Diablo III: Eternal Edition and many more starting from $5. We still have some notable eShop deals live from last week right here but be sure to head below for our top picks from the new spring sales.

Top Picks from the Sale:

While we are talking Nintendo, we have console bundles from $330, GameCube-style controller at $20 and much more in our Games/Apps Guide. We also have actual LEGO kits ons ale from $5 right now.

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame:

The alien monster invaders have left Bricksburg in ruins and taken Emmet’s friends! It is now up to Emmet and a host of heroic characters to go beyond their world and save their friends from the strange inhabitants of the Systar System. Journey into outer space, discover new worlds, and test your Master Building skills.

