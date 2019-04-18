Smartphone Accessories: Anker Roav VIVA Two-Port USB Car Charger w/ Alexa $35, more

Today only, Woot is offering Anker’s Roav VIVA Alexa-enabled Two-Port USB Car Charger for $34.99 Prime shipped. Not a Prime member? Delivery adds $6. Normally selling for $50 at Amazon, that’s good for a 30% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. The star of Anker’s Roav VIVA is its built-in Alexa capabilities. When used with your smartphone, you’ll be able to summon navigation directions and more. It can also power up your devices while on the road thanks to two 2.4A USB ports. Over 1,200 customers have left a 3.7/5 star rating.

Every aspect you love about Alexa is packed into a compact build and optimized for in-car performance. 290 components enable complete Alexa support, Bluetooth connectivity and noise-reduction technologies. Roav VIVA ensures Alexa does everything she does at home, on the road.

Seamlessly integrate superior voice-control technologies and an ever-expanding library of 45,000+ Alexa skills into any vehicle. Give your car cutting-edge intelligence and capability. Bring Alexa wherever you go! Camping! On a date! On a second date!