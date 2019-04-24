Today’s Best Game Deals: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice $45, Mortal Kombat 11 $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is offering Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for $44.99 shipped when applying code EMCTYVY29 at checkout. You’ll be able to enjoy the game on PS4, Xbox One and PC with today’s sale. Normally selling for $60, that takes 25% off the going rate and drops the price to one of the lowest we’ve seen on the new title. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mortal Kombat 11, and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild: $50 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Persona 5: $20 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Mortal Kombat 11: $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Puyo Puyo Tetris: $16 (Reg. $20) | PlayStation Store
- for PS+ members
- Shenmue I & II: $21 (Reg. $30) | PlayStation Store
- for PS+ members
- SEGA Genesis Classics: $21 (Reg. $30) | PlayStation Store
- for PS+ members
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered: $15 (Reg. $30) | PS
- for PS+ members
- Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee!: $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for Switch: $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Mortal Kombat 11 + $10 GC: $60 ($70 value) | Target
- Borderlands Game of the Year Edition: $7 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- $25 Microsoft Xbox Gift Card: $21 | Rakuten
- w/ code SAVE15
- $50 Microsoft Xbox Gift Card: $42.50 | Rakuten
- w/ code SAVE15
- $100 Microsoft Xbox Gift Card: $85 | Rakuten
- w/ code SAVE15
- No Man’s Sky Xbox One: $30 (Reg. $50) | Target
- DiRT Rally 2.0 PS4: $32 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Dead or Alive 6: $30 (Reg. $60) | Newegg
- w/ code EMCTYVT36
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Collection: $25 (Reg. $50) | PlayStation Store
- Devil May Cry 5 $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 $19 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $37 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- COD Black Ops III Zombie $13 (Reg. $30+) | Walmart
- Also matched on PS4
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Borderlands Pre-Sequel Ultra HD Texture FREE | Microsoft
- Borderlands 2 Ultra HD Texture FREE | Microsoft
- Borderlands Handsome Ultra HD Texture FREE | Sony PSN
- Resident Evil 2 on PS4 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
