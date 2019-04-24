Today’s Best Game Deals: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice $45, Mortal Kombat 11 $50, more

- Apr. 24th 2019 9:34 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is offering Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for $44.99 shipped when applying code EMCTYVY29 at checkout. You’ll be able to enjoy the game on PS4, Xbox One and PC with today’s sale. Normally selling for $60, that takes 25% off the going rate and drops the price to one of the lowest we’ve seen on the new title. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mortal Kombat 11, and many more.

More game/console deals:

