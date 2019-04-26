This 2-pack of fairy string lights is perfect for weddings, outdoor spaces, offices, more for $7

AMIR Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 2-pack of 16.4-Foot Remote Control Fairy String Lights for $6.99 Prime shipped when you use the code C3UT4AP2 at checkout. This is 50% off the going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve seen for a 2-pack of fairy lights. With these uniquely-designed lights, you’ll be able to illuminate an outdoor space, office, or even wedding with elegant style. Plus, the included remotes allow you to change the brightness level, toggle the power state, or cycle through modes. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

AMIR Fairy String Light features:

8 Modes – 8 options of lighting mode and 10 kinds of light brightness can choose, there must be a kind of light made to make you satisfied.

Timer – 6 hours on and 18 hours off automatically.

IP65 Waterproof – IP65 Waterproof Copper Wire and Battery Case, no worry to use in the rainy day. Perfect use of outdoor, patio,garden,Christmas tree,wedding etc.

