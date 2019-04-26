Score Yale’s Z-Wave Push Button Deadbolt at one of its lowest prices yet: $84 (Reg. $115)

BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Yale Z-Wave Push Button Deadbolt for $83.99 shipped when code HOME20 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $115 at Amazon, that’s good for a 27% discount, is $9 under our previous mention and one of the best we’ve seen. For comparison, today’s offer also beats the Amazon all-time low by $1. This deadbolt pairs with a wide variety of smart home ecosystems thanks to touting Z-Wave capabilities. Its push-button number pad offers yet another way to take advantage of keyless entry. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Yale’s Deadbolt is compatible with a wide variety of Z-Wave controllers. Our top pick for getting things configured right out of the box is Samsung’s 3rd Gen. SmartThings Hub, which also touts Bluetooth, ZigBee and more.

Should today’s discounted deadbolt not be the perfect fit for your connected home, be sure to check out our recent guide on the best smart locks for your Siri, Alexa or Z-Wave-enabled smart home from August, Schlage, more.

Yale Z-Wave Push Button Deadbolt features:

Never worry about carrying around or losing your keys again! Unlock and lock your home with ease from the backlit push button keypad. Create unique pin codes for friends and family and remove codes whenever you need to. This Yale Real Living lock features Z-Wave technology and seamlessly integrates into 50+ home automation and security systems including SmartThings, Alarm.com, Honeywell, Vivent, Vera and more! When added to most automation systems, lock and unlock your door, create pin codes, view access history and receive notifications from anywhere. The lock is tamper resistant, easy to install and even easier to use! *Features may vary based on Z-Wave controller.

