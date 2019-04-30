The Astell & Kern Kann music player has been around for a while now as one of the best, but ultimately premium, portable music players out there on the market today. At $999, it’s a rather pricey venture on its own, justified by a stellar list of specs including a built-in DAC, USB-C connectivity and more. Astell & Kern Kann is now taking it to the next level with its new Cube music player which sports a stunning design and bumps the price up an additional $500. In a world where everyone has access to Apple Music, Spotify and the like, questions naturally emerge about the long-term viability of the Astell & Kern Kann Cube. Regardless of where you fall on your digital music journey, this high-end player is a must-see. Head below for more.

Astell & Kern Kann Cube: Sony Walkman meets the future

For those looking to take their portable music experience to the next level, the Astell & Kern Kann Cube offers a unique solution that delivers high resolution audio and support for most popular audio codecs. Its boxy design is reminiscent of an old Sony Walkman with futuristic visuals that somehow manage to sit between old and new.

Inside you’ll find 128GB of dedicated storage, which is managed by a quad-core CPU that’s an upgrade from the original non-Cube version. The 7400mAh battery provides up to nine hours of dedicated FLAC playback. Of course, using higher resolution files not only takes up more storage space but also requires additional CPU power as well.

Dual ESS ES9038PRO Sabre DACs are marketed as the real power behind this machine. Having two DACs on-board means that your headphones won’t have to work as hard to relay beautiful notes.

The front is all display

On the outside you’ll find a 5-inch 720p display, which may sound a bit mediocre but for a device this size it should do fine when it comes to browsing your tunes. Users will lean on the interface to access lossless MQA tracks on Tidal and the rest of their high resolution audio library. A large scroll wheel on the side handles volume and various other tasks when not in playback modes.

The Astell & Kern Kann Cube is available today direct from the manufacturer for $1,499.

9to5Toys’ Take

Let’s face it, this product certainly isn’t for the mainstream. In fact, most won’t even know what to do with the Mini XLR output. But it’s fun to consider a product that brings us back to the good old iPod days. It’s pricey at $1,499 but for those looking for a true high-end music experience, this product may be worth a look.

